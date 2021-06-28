By Ruth Anderah

Two people suspected to have attacked Gen Katumba Wamala, killing his daughter and driver have been arraigned before Nakawa Magistrates Court and charged.

These have appeared before Nakawa Court chief magistrate Dr Dougalas Singiza who did not allow them to say anything on capital offences only triable and bailable by the High Court.

The suspects, Yusuf Nyanzi Siraji 46years, a herbalist, and a resident of Kyanja village in Kampala and Hussein Sserubula Ismael aged 38 a Boda Boda rider and a resident of Nakuwadde Bulega in Wakiso District have been sent on remand at Kitalya government prison until August 3rd for mention of the case.

They face two counts of murder and attempted murder.

The prosecution states that the duo and others still large on June 1st at Kisaasi Central zone in Kampala unlawfully attempted to cause the death of Gen.Katumba Wamala.

The prosecution further states that on the same date, the two suspects with malice aforethought murdered Brenda Nantongo and Sgt Harunah Kayondo.