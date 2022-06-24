By Benjamin Jumbe

Rubirizi District Local Government Health Officer Dr. Tibenda Sete and Assistant Health Educator Ms. Jennifer Kyarimpa are scheduled to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court today 24th of June to take plea.

The two were arrested by the Inspectorate of Government for causing financial loss and for false accounting respectively.

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Government Dr Patricia Achan Okiria in June 2020, Dr. Tibenda together with James Luyimbazi former CAO Rubirizi district who is on the run approved and requisitioned for UGX 82.4 M meant for health related activities however the funds were not utilized on the health activities and their actions caused a financial loss to the Government of Uganda.

Meanwhile, Kyarimpa is said to have obtained Shs22.9 M from the district for health related trainings, but made fictitious payments and knowingly made false returns for that sum of money.

Dr Achan has called on the public to be vigilant and report more cases of corruption to the Inspectorate and together eradicate corruption from the country.