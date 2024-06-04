Police in Kabale District have arrested two Rwandan nationals who allegedly murdered an 83-year-old man in Kitumba Sub County.

The deceased, identified as Geoffrey Twinomujuni Ntegyire, was a resident of Karujabura cell in Kitumba sub county of Kabale district.

The suspects, Kwizera Desire and his wife Uwingabire, were arrested last Saturday in Kisoro District while attempting to flee.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred last Friday around 8:00 PM at the home of the deceased in Karujabura cell.

The statement further indicates that after hitting Ntegyire with a hammer, the suspects packed some of the deceased’s property, including a mattress, an iron box, a radio, a suitcase, and a bicycle before they attempted to escape.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, says the suspects were intercepted at the Bunagana border by security personnel following a tip-off from residents.