By Cissy Makumbi

Two students of St Joseph’s college Layibi in Gulu city were shot dead after they escaped from school.

The deceased and eight others are senior four students who sneaked out of Layibi school and went to Bright Valley girls school from where the night guards opened live bullets.

The deceased have been identified as Brian Okello and Emmanuel Okeny.

According to the Gulu DPC Dickens Bindeeba, one of the students is currently nursing gun wounds at Lacor hospital while seven are currently detained at Gulu Central Police station.

Bindeeba says preliminary investigations show that the students were shot at after the guards mistook them to be thieves.

The motive behind the boys escape to the girls school is not yet known.

Our reporter says the management of the two schools are currently engaged in a meeting and will soon come out with a final communication regarding the matter.