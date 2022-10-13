Two candidates who are part of the students to be briefed tomorrow ahead of their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams have been arrested after they were allegedly found having carnal knowledge with each other in a guest house in Jinja city.

Mr. James Mubi, the Kiira region police spokesperson tells KFM that they have summoned the managers of the school in Walukuba – Masese division, Jinja city whose name has been withheld along with managers of the guest house and the parents of the two students (a male young adult and a female minor).

Police have since summoned school management, managers of the guesthouse, parents of the two students and cautioned them.

The two students have also been cautioned and released to sit for their examinations which start on Monday, October 17 next week.