By Malik Fahad Jjingo

Police in Masaka district are holding two security guards attached to Pyramid Security Company for allegedly shooting dead a street child identified by his peers as Lucky.

Southern regional police spokesperson, Twaha Kasirye says at the time of the incident, the suspects were providing security services at a Pepsi Depot located along Elgin Street in Masaka City.

He says preliminary investigations indicate that Lucky and four others on the run had attacked the depot in an attempt to steal sodas, and reportedly tried to grab a gun from one of the security guards.

Locals have however blamed the security guards for what they termed as ‘using excessive force’, saying that they would have arrested the attacker instead of killing him.