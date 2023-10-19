Two key suspects in the murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Court has ordered former shoe hawker Mr Kasolo Coporiyamu alias Arsenal and Lubega Johnson alias Manomano to spend the rest of their lives in prison in connection to the murder of Nagirinya.

The Judge ruled that the duo was the master planners of the kidnap and double murder of Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa and that they have not been remorseful through out the trial.

Three other boda boda riders; Hassan Kiseeka, Mpanga Sharif and Kalyango Nasif we’re each ordered to spend 30 years in prison on grounds that they did not actively participate in the double murder.

The five are all self-confessed members of a notorious gang B-13 that terrorized and snatched women’s bags at Nateete traffic lights.

Justice Isaac Muwata has today ruled that the evidence of 23 prosecution witnesses led by state attorneys; Jonathan Muwaganya and Timothy Amerit has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the five with malice afore thought on August 29, 2019 at Nabisasiro Zone in Lungujja- Kampala kidnapped Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa, murdered them and dumped thier bodies at Nakitutuli Swamp in Mukono district.