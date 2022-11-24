Police in Agago district are hunting for assailants who allegedly shot two people at a supermarket in Kalongo town council market square on Wednesday evening.

According to David Ongom, the Aswa region police spokesperson, eyewitnesses say at about 8 pm last evening, an unknown armed man dressed in civilian attire, a face mask, and a head hood walked into the shop owned by one Joseph Komakech, 52, demanded money and in the process shot the businessman six times in the back and shoulder.

Another victim, Joel Opiyo, 26, was also shot four times in the back and hips before the assailant fled off from the scene with an unspecified amount of money.

Ongom says the victims were rushed to Kalongo hospital where Komakech passed on. More details indicate that Opio is still in critical condition.

Police have appealed to residents in Kalongo to remain calm and cooperate with all the security officers to bring the assailants to book.