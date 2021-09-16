By Juliet Nalwooga

Two UPDF officers are nursing injuries sustained in an accident involving a train and their vehicle this morning at the railway crossing in Kireka, on the outskirts of Kampala.

The deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says police at Kireka working with fire and rescue services responded to the incident and restored normalcy.

It involved a UPDF Land cruiser vehicle registration number H4DF 2180 that was involved in a derailment with a Uganda Railways locomotive.