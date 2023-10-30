Police in Kitagwenda district have arrested a 27-year-old man they suspect to be an intelligence officer for the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga revealed that the suspect who was apprehended from Kafunda cell, Ibanda Municipality was kidnapped together with 5 others in 2015 by ADF at River Nyamwamba, in Kasese and taken to Kilembe highlands of Mt. Rwenzori into the DRC, from where he was trained.

“He claims he escaped from Califonia ADF Camp, in 2018 and returned to his home village at Kafunda cell, Ibanda district where he has been staying, before shifting to Nyanga cell, Mahyoro sub-county in Kitagwenda district for casual work,” Enanga said.

In a related development, police at the central police station in Kampala have in custody a one Ransur Komaketch aka Kadogo, an 18-year-old ADF remnant who was found with live ammunition.

Kadogo has since admitted that he was recruited into the ADF when he was 7 years old, managed to escape from the ADF camp in Congo, and returned to Uganda.

Last week, Uganda announced an amnesty offer for Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels who wish to exit the group.