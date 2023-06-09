By Barbra Nalweyiso

Police in Mityana have arrested two people (husband and wife) over alleged child trafficking. The suspects are residents of Bugabo in Tamu division, Mityana municipality.

According to the Wamala regional police spokesperson Racheal Kawala, the suspects were arrested in an intelligence-led operation.

She says they received information that there was a person trafficking children from Kampala in disguise that he will enroll them in his school located in Bugabo cell Tamu division in Mityana district.

“That school is called Mujabi memorial primary school. Our teams jointly immediately responded to the scene. Six children three males and three females were found at the alleged school premises and have been rescued,” Kawala said.

Kawala says the children are currently kept at Mityana police station awaiting handover to their relatives.

Preliminary findings indicate that the alleged school is not registered by the Ministry of Education and that there were no learning activities taking place at the said school.

Kawala says it has been established that instead of class work, the ‘victims’ have always been subjected to bricklaying and looking after pigs.