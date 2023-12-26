By Rashul Adidi

Two teens drowned Monday evening in Lake Victoria, before one of the bodies was washed ashore at Masese Landing Site, Jinja South East Division in Jinja City.

Brian Mungdit, an eyewitness, says one of the teens went swimming but “disappeared” in the water, adding that when his colleague went to search for him, he, too, didn’t return, triggering a frantic search for both.

“One first responder to the lake was overwhelmed by the waters, and after not making it far into the water body, he returned empty-handed,” Mungdit said.

He, however, added that when Police arrived at the scene, one body had been discovered and brought ashore by the locals, while focus had shifted to finding the second body.

“We haven’t yet identified their names, but it is being suggested by locals that they are not from Masese. Police came when the body was retrieved from the lake by fast responders and taken to the mortuary,” he added.

According to Mungdit, kids have been drowning at the same point, recalling January 1, 2023, when a similar tragedy happened.

Richard Mutenyo, another eyewitness, says the body was discovered “after a long search”.

“We heard colleagues screaming for help and mobilised very fast, but unfortunately, we couldn’t rescue the recovered child alive. One body is still missing and we shall continue the search on Tuesday (today) morning,” Mr Mutenyo said.

James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, says: “The body of one yet-to-be-identified male juvenile has been discovered, while the second person, also unidentified, is still missing.”

He adds: “Jinja Marine Police have tried to search for the second body in vain. The two went swimming at Masese Pier without any adults to monitor their activities and movements. Scene documented by scene of crime officials, while his body is at Jinja main hospital mortuary.”