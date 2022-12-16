By Juliet Nalwooga, Robert Elema & Bill Oketch
At least two traffic officers were among seven Ugandans killed in four separate road crashes reported on Thursday, police have said.
Police Constable (PC) Sula Kadede, a traffic officer attached to Kakiri Police Division in Wakiso District, central Uganda, was Thursday evening knocked dead while responding to an accident”, according to traffic police spokesperson, Ms Faridah Nampiima.
“One of our own PC Kadede Sula attached to Kakiri police Division has just been knocked dead while responding to a scene of minor accident. More details to come,” Ms Nampiima said in a Thursday evening statement shared on WhatsApp.
