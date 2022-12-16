By Juliet Nalwooga, Robert Elema & Bill Oketch

At least two traffic officers were among seven Ugandans killed in four separate road crashes reported on Thursday, police have said.

Police Constable (PC) Sula Kadede, a traffic officer attached to Kakiri Police Division in Wakiso District, central Uganda, was Thursday evening knocked dead while responding to an accident”, according to traffic police spokesperson, Ms Faridah Nampiima.