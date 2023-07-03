Security personnel in Kotido are hunting for suspected armed Jie worries who opened fire in Lopuyo trading centre, killing the area LC3 chairperson, 2 Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) officers, and a civilian who was in their company during a meeting.

Gun violence in Karamoja sub-region by warriors has tainted the area over the years despite the ongoing disarmament exercise.

UPDF 3rd Division deputy spokesperson, Maj Moses Amuya has identified the deceased as Moses Lomuria, the LC3 chairperson for Longaroe sub-county, Lt Issa Mayende, Private David Mwanika, all belonging to 43 Battalion under Brigade 3 of the Infantry Division.

Amuya has also identified the dead civilian as Peter Lokol, who has been instrumental in negotiating peace between the suspected armed warriors and the security apparatus in a bid to pacify Kotido and the restive Karamoja sub-region.

The attack comes barely three weeks after UPDF commanders under the 3rd Division, Mount Moroto region police commanders, and the leaders from the entire Karamoja had a peace meeting in Lokopo sub-county in Napak calling on the Karimojongs to end gun violence in the interest of a better future for the children of Karamoja and the neighboring sub-regions.

Paul Lokol Lotee, the LC5 chairperson for Kotido district, says the deceased LC3 chairperson has been instrumental in fostering peace in Kotido, and at the same time, he has been a good development lobbyist.

“At the time of his death, he had lobbied 900 million shillings water project from UNICEF, a project that has been ongoing, it is unfortunate that he has been killed before he could enjoy his fruits,” Mr Lokol said.

He also revealed that intelligence has it that the warriors have been pursuing Lokol, a civilian who has been an informer and peacebuilder.

“The 4 were killed at Lopuyo trading centre, where Lokol was holding brief with the others, then suddenly the warriors opened fire that left them dead instantly,” Mr. Lokol said.

Kotido Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Ambrose Onoria, said the incident happened at the time they were out benchmarking on aspects of peace among the nomadic pastoralists of Tanzania and Kenya, an activity that has been organized by GIZ.