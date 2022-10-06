Robert Muhereza

The two UPDF soldiers that were kidnapped by the Congolese forces on Monday afternoon while in Busigi border market in Kisoro district are still missing.

The UPDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye has told KFM that they were in touch with the Congolese government officials over the matter who had earlier promised to release them on Wednesday but that did not happen.

The Kisoro Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hajji Shafiq Ssekandi, who doubles as the chairman of the district security committee has identified the kidnapped UPDF soldiers as Private Joseph Okello and Private Michael Kwemoi attached to the Busanza UPDF detach that is under the 35th battalion that is based in Kisoro district.

Hajji Ssekandi also said that the victims have been at the forefront in fighting the smuggling of illegal items into either country by Congolese traders and he suspects that the move to kidnap them was a form of revenge.

Uganda is currently home to over 53,000 Congolese refugees, 60 of whom were received yesterday.