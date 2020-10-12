

Police are on the hunt for two women who are allegedly the master minds behind illegal sex activities across the country.

This comes hours after police on Sunday arrested 21 people in Kireka for allegedly participating in a sex party.

Fred Enanga says after interrogating the suspects, they revealed that a one Anita Kaize and another woman only identified as Panado from Kawaala, a Kampala sub-burb are reportedly the brains behind the parties for which they traffic in girls as young as 12, from villages to do prostitution.

So far a one Prossy Nabukenya has been arrested for allegedly moving her two sisters from the village to take part in the sex parties

Enanga has cautioned parents to be extra vigilant with their children.

The Police Sexual and Gender based violence department has in the meantime enrolled the two minors found among the suspects into shelters for rehabilitation