Two women were Thursday morning stabbed death in a suspected land wrangle in Kanakomol village, Naitakwai parish, Nadunget Sub County in Moroto District. The deceased have been identified as Lopido Maritina, 68, a resident of Campswahili Chini and Anna Mary Nakoru, 38, a councillor for North Division.

Four suspects, all residents of Campswahili Chini within Moroto Municipality, are still at large according to police.

“The scene is located within a disputed land. It is alleged that the parties are related extended family members who have been in a land dispute for a long time and the land matter is still in court, and they were to appear on April 28 for further proceedings,” said Mr Mike Longole, the Moroto police spokesperson.

The deceased (mother and daughter) were digging on the disputed land when they were attacked by the suspects who were armed with pangas, bows, arrows, and spears, according to police.

“The suspects, after killing the two, other people who were digging took off. Police visited the scene, documented, and bodies were taken to Moroto Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem,” Mr Longole said.

“No arrests made yet. We condemn this ruthless murder. There are better ways of resolving conflict than resorting to murders,” he added.