By KFM reporter

The U.S. Mission in Uganda has provided both technical assistance and more than $15 million (Shs 56bn) in funding to meet the urgent needs of Uganda’s COVID-19 response.

This is part of the additional $162m (about Shs615b) announced this week by the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the global COVID-19 response, bringing the total to date to more than $1 billion (about Shs3.8t) since the outbreak began.

A press statement issued by the Phil Dimon, the spokesperson of the U.S. Embassy Kampala, indicates that the assistance to Uganda is spread across many parts of the health sector to directly support the COVID-19 response as well as to assist the broader health sector in continuing its regular service delivery with the goal of enabling Uganda’s overall health system to maintain stability despite the challenges of COVID-19.

“For decades, the U.S. Mission has invested significantly in the country’s health sector, including systems strengthening and preventing, detecting, and responding to infectious diseases”, reads the statement in part.