The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) together with the Minister of Education AND Sports, Janet Museveni are expected to release the 2022 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exam results on Friday, March 3, 2023.

This is the last batch of the 2022 results to be released by the Board.

The first two sets of the end of cycle examinations; Primary Leaving and Uganda Certificate of Education exam results have since been released.

The State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo yesterday confirmed that exams will be released on Friday at 11 am.

Just like other results, UACE will also be released at State House in Nakasero.

Officials from the examinations board are thus expected to brief the Minister of Education today about how the 2022 senior six candidates performed.

Over 98,000 candidates sat for the 2022 UACE examinations.