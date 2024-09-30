BY REUTERS

The United Arab Emirates said early on Monday the residence of its ambassador in Khartoum was attacked by a Sudanese military aircraft, condemning it as a “heinous attack”.

The UAE’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the attack on its ambassador’s residence had caused extensive damage to the building. The Sudanese army has not immediately commented on the accusation.

The Sudanese army has repeatedly accused the UAE of providing weapons and support to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s 17-month-old war. The Gulf state denies the allegations. U.N. sanctions monitors have described as credible accusations that the UAE had provided military support to the RSF.

War erupted in April last year between the Sudanese army and the RSF over a transition to free elections. The U.N. says nearly 25 million people – half Sudan’s population – need aid, famine is looming and some 8 million people have fled their homes.

“The Ministry stressed the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings and embassy staff residences, in accordance with the treaties and customs that regulate diplomatic relations,” the UAE statement added.