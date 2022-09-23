By Andrew Bagala

Uganda migrated to the digital system in June 2015. This required all TV viewers to have a set-top-box (STB) or use a digital TV in order to receive television services. The government promised that owners of STB decoders would not be required to pay a monthly subscription to watch free-to-air TV channels.

The Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC)’s satellite service provider has given the national broadcaster until September 30 to pay $988,225 (Shs3.7b) arrears or risk being switched off. The move will affect more than 30 television channels and the free-to-air decoders that use UBC’s infrastructure to transmit services.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/ubc-to-be-switched-off-over-shs3-7b-arrears-3958962