By Moses Ndhaye

The Uganda Bureau of statistics has asked implementers of the Parish development model to target the people who are still depending on one dollar per day.

The executive director for the Uganda Bureau of Statistics Dr. Chris Mukiza says the government should not rush to implement this project, but first identify people who are in chronic poverty.

He says if the parish development model is well-implemented, it will help to alleviate poverty, especially the gap between the rich and the poor will reduce.