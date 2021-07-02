BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Uganda National Bureau of Statics (UBOS) has cast doubt on the integrity of data the government wants to use to support over 500,000 vulnerable households affected by the lockdown.

The Ministry of Gender, Permanent Secretary, Aggrey Kibenge has since requested the Kampala Capital City Authority and districts town clerk management with the guidance of UBOS to compile a list of over 500,000 vulnerable beneficiaries for the cash covid-relief package from government.

However, the Executive Director of UBOS, Dr Chris Mukiza says they do not have data of vulnerable Ugandans adding that the only data they have is from lists of people who received covid19 food last year.

He further warns that this data has integrity issues and cannot be used for this purpose because even well off people who could earn a living got food.

Dr Mukiza meanwhile says they have written to the Gender ministry to send the Bureau the data they used to come up with vulnerable groups.

However the spokesperson of Gender Ministry, Frank Mugabe says the Ministry considered 38 per cent of households in each city and Municipality, which data he said was obtained from UBOS.