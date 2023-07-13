By Kevin Githuku

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics has postponed the national census exercise that was scheduled to be held in August to an undisclosed date.

The Bureau stated that it needed more time to procure the tablets that are needed to expedite the exercise, noting that government intends to take a more digital approach.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, UBOS deputy executive director, Godfrey Nabongo revealed that the Bureau had experienced financial challenges in the last financial year, forcing them to seek permission from the Ministry of Finance to allow them to re-purpose some of the money for pre-census activities.

“Where we are now, the key issue is procurement of the tablets and we are beginning to see the date of August not being feasible. We are making a report to the Ministry of Finance and to Cabinet who set the date so that we seek to get guidance,” Nabongo said.

The board is expected to deploy about 120,000 people in different parts of the country to assist in the enumeration process.

KFM understands that Uganda’s last census exercise was conducted in 2014.