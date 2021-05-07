The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) together with the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) are set to conduct a national livestock census.

The exercise that will cost Shs11.5bn will be conducted between May 17thand 28th.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the state minister for animal industry, Bright Rwamirama said the process is intended to establish credible statistics regarding the sector, upon which development planning can be premised.

Chris Mukiza, the UBOS Executive Director says data collected during the livestock census from the different households and stakeholders will be held confidential.

Uganda last conducted a livestock census in 2008.