The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) is scheduled to release the final results of the 2024 National Housing and Population Census. President Museveni will be the chief guest at the dissemination event, which will take place on Thursday at Serena Hotel Kampala.

According to UBOS Principal Public Relations Officer Didacus Okoth, the results will provide answers to five key questions: the total population, where Ugandans live, their living conditions, their possessions, and their access to services.

The recently released preliminary census results indicate that Uganda’s population is 45.9 million. The country remains predominantly young, with over half of its population (50.5%) under the age of 17.

“The public should expect to receive the latest statistical information about Uganda’s demographics. housing patterns and social-economic conditions,” Okoth said.

To provide expert analysis and interpretation of the census results, UBOS has invited panelists from various institutions, including Makerere University. These experts will offer additional insights into the data.