The Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Kataaha Museveni, has directed the Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board (UBTEB) to withdraw the examination centres of illegal technical institutions.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by the State Minister of Education, Joyce Kaducu, Ms. Museveni stated that many technical institutions across the country are operating illegally, and the Ministry cannot sit and watch.

She instructed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education to immediately inspect all technical and vocational institutions operating illegally and ensure that they adhere to the established standards.

Ms. Museveni emphasized that starting next year, UBTEB has been authorized to withdraw the examination centres of all technical and vocational institutions operating illegally, which will prevent these institutions from registering students for exams.

“Therefore, instruct the Permanent Secretary and technical team inspecting the facilities in TVET training institutions to ensure that all of them adhere to the registration and licensing requirements established by the Ministry within six months from now. Any training Institution that does not comply with this guidance should have the assessment centre number withdrawn by UBTEB,” her statement reads in part.

Ms. Museveni’s statement was read during the release of the May/June examination results in Nakawa, Kampala, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.