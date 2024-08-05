The Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board July/August 2024 examination series kick off Monday, August 5, 2024, across the country.

The Board’s Executive Secretary, Onesmus Oyesigye says this year’s examinations are being conducted at 454 centres nationwide, with a total of 58,995 registered candidates. Among these, 18,742 are female, and 40,253 are male.

In preparation for the exams, UBTEB conducted a briefing session for area coordinators and centre supervisors on July 26, 2024, ensuring that all centers were well-informed and ready to facilitate a smooth examination process.

The Board has also initiated the distribution of examination materials to various storage facilities across the country, with support from the Uganda Police Force to ensure security and proper handling.

In a move to enhance inclusive education, UBTEB has registered 76 candidates with special needs for this examination period.

“Special arrangements have been made for these students, including the provision of sign language interpreters, transcribers, and guides, as well as extra time and large fonts where needed,” Mr Onesmus said.

The Board hopes that these measures will contribute to a fair and efficient examination process for all candidates.

The Board, however, indicated that they have registered an increase in the number of female candidates during this year’s examinations most especially in fashion and design as well as in engineering courses. The number remains less in construction programs.

In an effort to further reduce examination malpractices, UBTEB has urged all heads of centres to ensure that examination task forces at their institutions are thoroughly briefed on examination conduct.

The task forces are crucial in maintaining compliance with UBTEB’s rules and standards.