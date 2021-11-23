By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board have registered an increase in the number of candidature, from 10,000 to 250,000 students in a period of 10 years since its inception in 2011.

Speaking during the launch of their 10 years in existence in Kampala, the Boards Chairperson, Eng Silver Mugisha says that Ugandans have started appreciating Technical and Vocational education, something he says has seen the number of students registering for their exams increase over time.

According to Mugisha, there has also been an increase in the number of accredited examination centers from 119 in 2011 to 578 centres as well as examinable programmes to 173.

He however says that the board is working around the clock to ensure that it gets an ISO international certificate so that certificates issued to Ugandans students are internationally recognized.