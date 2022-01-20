By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda Business and technical examination board is set to hold the last batch of exams next week.

The board last year in November conducted the first set of examinations across the country.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Ntinda, the Executive Secretary of the board, Onesmus Oyesigye says that the board will next week on 24th January conduct the second set of these exams.

According to him, a total of 15,809 candidates from 223 examination centers will sit for TVET exams at the diploma and certificate levels.

The board this year decided to conduct the exams in two phases due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the board has started marking the examinations that were conducted in the first phase.