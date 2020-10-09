The Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board is to make changes in its examinations for finalists this year in observance of the health guidelines

The Board will resume registration of Candidates for the May/June and the November/December 2020 examination series on the 19th of October 2020.

The UBTEB Deputy Executive Secretary Examination Management -Dr Wilfred Nahamya, tells KFM that the changes will include, more exam intervals, with metres between each sitting candidate in a room to be increased to 2 metres up from the usual 1.5.

In his address on 20th September on the progress of the country’s fight against novel coronavirus, president Museveni directed the re-opening of learning institutions on 15th October 2020 for only finalist students.