By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has advised travelers to keep updated on the latest travel guidelines and flight schedules to the various countries they intend to fly to.

This is after thousands of flights were canceled over the long Christmas weekend as the Omicron Covid-19 variant gained a foothold across the globe.

According to the FlightAware data tracking website, as many as 5,900 flights were cancelled on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after.

It shows that on Monday alone more than 1,400 flights have been scrapped, with Chinese and US destinations being the worst hit.

Now the aviation authority spokesperson Vianney Luggya says although no flight has been canceled yet, they are monitoring the situation closely and will keep the public duly informed about any related developments.