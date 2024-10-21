The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has announced that it will increase car parking fees at Entebbe International Airport starting November 1, 2024. The current rates have been in place since October 1, 2009.

UCAA says the fee adjustments are part of its efforts to invest in upgrading airport facilities and improve the overall passenger experience.

For short-term parking, the first-hour charge for saloon cars and station wagons will increase from Shs2,000 to Shs5,000. Minibuses will see their rates rise from Shs4,000 to Shs8,000, while lorries, trailers, trucks, and buses will be charged Shs10,000.

For long-term car parking, the first day will cost Shs30,000, and subsequent days will remain at Shs10,000 per day. However, after 30 days of parking in the long-term car park, each additional day will be charged Shs200,000 as a deterrent.

Vianney Luggya, Manager of Public Affairs at UCAA, confirmed the new fees in an interview with KFM on Monday.