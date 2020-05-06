Africell Uganda and the Uganda communications commission have donated three brand new motor vehicles to the ministry of health in a campaign to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The brand new Tata Xenon single cabin pickup trucks have been handed over to the permanent secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Dianah Atwine by the Africell Uganda Chief executive officer Ziad Daoud.

According to Diana Atwine, the vehicles will give the authorities more strength to fully respond quickly to the emergencies.

Due to the increasing cases of community infections, Uganda extended the current lockdown by another 14 days. Uganda currently has 98 cases of COVID-19.