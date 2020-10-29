

Media owners under their association, National Association of Broadcasters, NAB have petitioned the Uganda Communication commission seeking for clarity into the Red beret situation.

On Tuesday, October 27th, the media owners met with the commission and security chiefs and formed a joint working committee to harmonise their relationship ahead of the 2021 polls.

Now the association chairman Kin kariisa says, much as there was a declaration by the security that wearing a red beret is illegal, they did not agree on banning them in operation and programmes of media houses.

Kariisa is now demanding the communications body to clearly pronounce itself on the matter so that media houses can plan accordingly.

The government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has since warned that those who insist on hosting individuals donning red berets which has been gazetted as a military attire will be breaching the regulation and will be arrested going forward.