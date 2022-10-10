By Eve Muganga

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCCA) says it is equipped well enough to handle the Ebola outbreak.

All departing and arriving passengers through Entebbe International Airport are now being screened using modern thermos scanners to detect their temperature levels and also look out for possible signs and symptoms of the Ebola Virus Disease.

Speaking to KFM, Dr. Samuel Kigula, a port health officer at the airport says Ebola screening was intensified in September following confirmation of the outbreak in Mubende.

He says that on average, they are now able to screen about 5,000 departing and about 4,000 arriving passengers every day and have not registered any Ebola case yet.

