By Damali Mukhaye Male candidates have outperformed their female counterparts in 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination, according to Uganda National Examination Board.

However, the board’s executive secretary, Mr Dan Odongo said Friday that female candidates performed better than their male counterparts in English language only.

Mr Odongo said that in other large entry subjects, male candidates showed better performance with the differences more marked in mathematics and sciences.

According to the results released Friday at State House Nakasero, 14.3 per cent of males passed in division one compared to 9.9 per cent females.

Similarly, 22.9 percent male candidates passed in second division compared to 19.4 per cent female candidates.

At least 4.9 per cent males failed completely compared to 6.3 percent females.