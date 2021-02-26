By Damali Mukhaye

Briefing of candidates for the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education examinations starts this morning across the country.

According to the Uganda Examinations Board’s Executive Secretary, Daniel Odongo, the exercise should be conducted by school heads.

He says that during the sessions, candidates must be made aware of instructions contained in the time table and the rules and regulations on the examination conduct.

Odongo also asks school heads to explain clearly the consequences of cheating in an examinations once caught because Uneb established that the previous cases of cheating arose from lack of enough briefing.

Meanwhile, he says the briefing shall be followed by prayers for candidates across the country by all faiths starting today with Muslims, Saturday Seventh day Adventists and the Anglicans and Pentecostals on Sunday respectively.

A total of 333,000 Senior Four students will sit for their final exams on Monday starting with Physics practicals in the morning and Fine Art (still life) in the afternoon.