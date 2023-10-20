By Ronald Ssenvuma

A Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) candidate has delivered a bouncing baby girl during an examination.

Without naming the school, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) spokesperson Jennifer Kalule says the incident happened yesterday at one of the exam centres in Kampala.

“The candidate who had effectively written her papers on the first three days did not have a paper on Day 4, and so had stayed home. According to the parents, she started getting labor pains at around 1:30 P.M. She was taken to hospital where she delivered her baby by 4:00 pm,” Kalule said in a statement.

She added that the baby and mother are all doing well and will be able to sit for her Physics Paper 3 today.

Meanwhile, in a rather unfortunate incident, UNEB has registered the death of a UCE Special Needs Education candidate.

Kalule says the candidate who passed on yesterday had been battling Sickle Cell Anemia.