Over 340,000 Senior Four (S4) candidates are slated to sit for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations starting today across the country.

According to the executive director of the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), Daniel Odongo, candidates are slated to sit for their first paper at 9 am in the morning and mathematics paper two at 2 pm.

Odongo said that all the examination papers were transported yesterday to the UNEB centres that have been mounted at police stations in various districts across the country where exams will be kept.

These exams according to Mr. Odongo will be kept in UNEB containers mounted at the police stations and will be safeguarded by a team of officials from the board, police, and UPDF.

The heads of schools picked the first paper at 8.30 from the police stations and they are expected to return students’ scripts by 1 pm and take paper two at 2.30 pm.