The National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) has urged the government to conduct a special investigation on the poor performance of candidates with disabilities in the just-released 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Primary Leaving Examinations results.

Speaking to journalists at their offices in Ntinda, the Union’s chief executive officer, Ms Esther Kyonzira said the poor performance raises concerns and calls for an urgent intervention from both the government and stakeholders in the education sector.

“The concern is where is the problem? and why are learners with disabilities continuing to perform poorly despite the advocacy that NUDIPU is making in addition to the interventions that we see the Ministry of Education put in,”

The recently released UNEB examination results indicated that 208 candidates with disabilities failed out of 1573 who sat PLE, and 45 candidates failed out of 809 who sat UCE.

Kyonzira, also suggested that the 46 candidates who registered to sit their PLE examinations and didn’t show up, should be assisted by the government and the Uganda National Examinations Body (UNEB) to re-sit their exams.