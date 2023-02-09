Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) on Thursday released the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results. While releasing the results at State Lodge, Nakasero, the board’s executive director, Dan Odongo said out of 345,695 candidates who sat for the examinations,173,761 were male and 171,934 were female.

Majority of inmates who sat for the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations at Luzira prison have passed. However, no candidate passed in division one.

Releasing the results at State House in Entebbe, the Executive Director of Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), Daniel Odongo said a total of 51 inmates were registered at Luzira prison.

Odongo added that out of the 51 candidates who sat for the examinations at Luzira, 8 passed in division two, 16 in division three, and 26 in fourth division.

Odongo reported that the number of inmates continues to increase over years.