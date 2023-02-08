The Minister of Education, Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni is expected to release the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results tomorrow, Thursday February 9.

This is the second batch of the national examinations to be released by the Minister of Education and the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) after releasing the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results two weeks ago.

The State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo yesterday confirmed that exams are likely to to be released tomorrow.

According to sources at UNEB, they are slated to brief the minister of education today, Wednesday February 8 about how the senior four students who sat for the 2022 UCE exams performed before they are released.

A total of 349,455 candidates, out of which 175,923 (50.3%) of the candidates are males, while 173,522 (49.7%) are females sat for the 2022 examinations. Of these, a total of 114,200 (32.7%) of the candidates were funded under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, while 235,245 (77.3%) candidates are non-USE.

Fifty one (51) candidates wrote their examination from Luzira prison while 519 were special needs education candidates.

Just like in PLE, UNEB registered an increase in the number of candidates who registered for the 2022 UCE . In 2020, the board registered a total of 333,396 candidates hence an increase in the number of 2022 candidature by 16,059.

