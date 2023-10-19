The police and other security agencies have made several arrests across the country over alleged malpractice during the ongoing Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations.

The spokesperson of the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), MsJennifer Kalule says in Nagalama, the police arrested the head teacher of Paul Mukasa Secondary School in Kalagi for electronically sharing information, purported to be a UNEB examination paper.

The said head teacher is accused of sharing the material from his phone and extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public.

Relatedly, police in Mitooma arrested a Swahili teacher of Kanyabwanga Secondary School, who allegedly shared information purported to be examination material for a UNEB Biology practical paper. .

Elsewhere, in Kwania District, the head teacher of Inomo Secondary School was arrested by police for allegedly tampering with examination material/envelope containing mathematics Paper 1 examination papers.

Kalule says the suspect reportedly received a sealed envelope from the station, in the presence of other examination officials including the UNEB Chief scout, area supervisor, as well as security officers.

However, It is suspected that the contents of the envelope were tampered with, prompting a police investigation.

In Kampala, police in Kabalagala, Makindye Division arrested the chief invigilator at African Parl Secondary School on suspicion of providing external assistance to the second shift of Chemistry students on Tuesday.

Today, candidates will sit for Biology practicals in the morning and Commerce in the afternoon.