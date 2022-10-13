The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has directed school heads across the country not to delegate the role of briefing senior four candidates tomorrow.

The nearly 400,000 candidates registered to sit for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) shall be briefed tomorrow, Friday, October 14, and will start writing their exams on Monday next week.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, the UNEB Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo said the briefing is very important and must be conducted by the head teachers themselves.

He explained that during the briefing session, candidates must be made aware of the instructions contained in the timetable and rules and regulations on examination conduct.

Odongo added that head teachers must also explain clearly to the candidates the consequences of their not adhering to the rules and cheating in exams.

He says the board has established that cases of irregularities and malpractice often arise from candidates receiving inadequate or no briefing at all.