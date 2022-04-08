By Ivan Ssenabulya

Uganda has once again abstained in an Emergency United Nations General Assembly in a vote to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

In a tweet, Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Adonia Ayebare confirmed that Uganda maintained neutrality, calling for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the emergency assembly last evening, 93 member states voted in support ‘Yes’, and successfully suspended Russia from the rights council, 24 voted ‘No’ but 58 countries abstained.

Uganda was among the 17 African countries which abstained from voting as the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, last month.