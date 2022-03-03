By Ritah Kemigisa

Uganda abstained from voting on the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that strongly condemned Russia for invading Ukraine and demanded that there should be an immediate withdrawal of all Russian forces.

In an emergency UN General Assembly session held on Wednesday, 141 countries approved the resolution, 35 votes were abstentions and five votes were against.

The resolution, stated that the UN “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine”.

It demanded that “the Russian Federation immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine” and “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces”.

Uganda’s permanent representative to the UN Adonia Ayebare has applauded Uganda’s decision saying as incoming Chair of the Non- aligned Movement (NAM), NEUTRALITY is key.

He adds that Uganda will continue to play a constructive role in the maintenance of peace and security both regionally and globally.

Whereas the General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight, with Wednesday’s vote representing a symbolic victory for Ukraine and increasing Moscow’s international isolation.