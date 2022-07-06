By Moses Ndhaye

The government through the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, UBOS has accused the World Bank of using wrong UN projections to determine the country’s Gross National income.

The clarification has been made by the UBOS executive director Dr.Chris Mukiza while addressing the media this morning following a high-end meeting they had with officials from the World Bank, Bank of Uganda, and Ministry of Finance.

Mukiza in his address has maintained that Uganda hit the middle-income status level after registering a GDP per capita of US$ 1,046 for FY 2021/2022.

This comes at a time the World Bank in its latest Economic Update on Uganda disputed the country’s middle-income status that was announced by the president during his State of the Nation Address.

According to the World Bank’s Atlas Method, Uganda’s per capita income was estimated at US$840 per person during FY 2021.

However according to Mukiza, as projections made by the Bureau and the World Bank do not show significant statistical variations, the World Bank used UN projections of 47.1 million people, and yet government estimates is 42.4 million people.