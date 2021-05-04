By Anthony Wesaka

The State Minister for Transport, Ms Joy Kabatsi, has threatened to suspend the chairman board of directors of Uganda Airlines if he does not respond to 12 pertinent issues affecting the national carrier.

Ms Kabatsi in her April 26 communication to Mr Godfrey Ahawe Perez stated the issues that arose in a meeting he allegedly refused to attend.

“Following your refusal to attend the meeting together with your board members, I have found it necessary to communicate to you the issues that were to be discussed during the aborted meeting,” she wrote.

“You are asked to give me a comprehensive report on all the issues highlighted above by May 7, 2021. In case of failure to respond as requested, I will have no other option but to request the shareholders to suspend you,” the communication adds.

