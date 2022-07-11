Government committed at least Shs890m on the search for a substantive Uganda Airlines chief executive officer that never happened, according to people familiar with the matter.

Multiple sources that spoke to Monitor but asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorised to speak about the matter, indicated that government had contracted PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to conduct the search at a sum ranging between Shs800m and Shs1b.

However, the job was last Tuesday handed to Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki, two days ahead of PwC’s July 8 deadline for receiving applications.